A woman was mysteriously found dead in Guwahati’s VIP road area on November 12.

The deceased was working as a domestic help at a residence in Barbari area.

Following the recovery of the body, local police and sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Speaking to the media, the police officer investigating the case said, "The hospital authority has informed about a patient who has been brought dead".

As per the preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased was working as a housemaid and was bought to the hospital.

Further, the police informed that one more maid is also working in the residential flat of one identified as Haralka from where the deceased was bought to the hospital.

Notably, the mother of the deceased has also arrived and had not given any negative feedback on the owners, claims police.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the actual cause of the death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.

The incident comes days after the sensational Dhula rape and murder case of a minor tribal girl which was unearthed by a special team of the CID, Assam.

The investigation into the murder, which was earlier concluded to be a case of suicide, turned on its head after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the police department to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam, which took charge of the case after the CM’s intervention, found that the police officials, the magistrate and the doctors were trying to shield the accused, Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB Jawan, who had allegedly raped and murdered his 13-year-old domestic help.

Till now the CID has arrested Rajmohan Roy, Darrang district superintendent of police (SP), Rupam Phukan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang, Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station, Ashirbad Hazarika, Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle, and three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital—Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma. All three police officers were earlier suspended. Roy and Hazarika surrendered at the CID office in Guwahati on November 10 while the others were arrested earlier.