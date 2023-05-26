Department of Mass Communication, Assam Don Bosco University hosted the third edition of its Media Fest, IMAGEIND, from 25-26 May 2023 at its Tapesia campus in Sonapur. Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, was present as the Chief Guest for the inaugural session, while Prof. Dinesh Baishya, former Principal of B. Borooah College, was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Choudhury expressed his happiness to be in the University and praised the unique optimal design of the campus infrastructure. He also lauded the Department of Mass Communication for initiating the fest which will enhance a positive collaboration and interaction among media personalities and students. Further, he advised the media students to excel in their academic pursuits and to always be righteous when dealing with the menaces prevalent in society.

In his exhortation, Prof Baishya stated, “Everything is directed by media these days; what we eat, what we do, what we think. We are directed by media and media is directed by power. To be a good media person, you must be sincere, responsible, and also careful.” In addition, he emphasized the importance of protecting the treasure houses and knowledge of all the communities, specifically in North East India.

During this two-day event, journalists from Dimoria Press Club were honoured for their contribution towards journalism in Assam.

Furthermore, numerous media professionals and entrepreneurs from throughout the region attended the fest including Mr. Karma Paljor (Co-founder EastMojo), Ms. Ratna Bharali Talukdar (Executive Editor NEZINE Media), Ms. Chandrani Sinha (Independent Multimedia Journalist), Dr Anupa Lahkar Goswami is (Guest Faculty in Department of Communication and Journalism, Gauhati University) , Mr. Trideep Lahkar (PTI), Mr. Subhankar Banerjee (Founder Seven Sense Communications), and RJ Mandy from Radio Gup Shup Guwahati among other such dignitaries.

IMAGEIND featured a variety of activities such as photography, logo design and news anchoring competitions as well as panel discussions and special lectures which attracted over 500 guests and participants from various colleges and universities across North East India.

The Department of Mass Communication at Assam Don Bosco University was established with the goal of providing students with practical experience in the realm of media and communication studies. The department began on August 1, 2014, offering MA and Ph.D. programs in Mass Communication and later added a BA Mass Communication program on August 18, 2017.