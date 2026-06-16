Assam Don Bosco University sexual harassment row: HOD sacked after complaint sparks campus uproar

Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) has confirmed that Dr. Saurabh Chandra, Head of the Department (HOD) of Public Administration, is no longer associated with the institution following a sexual harassment complaint received on June 14.

In an official notification issued on June 16, the university stated that upon receiving the complaint, the matter was promptly referred to its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which convened an inquiry meeting on June 15 in accordance with applicable legal provisions and the university's policies and procedures.

The university further confirmed that Dr. Chandra ceased to be an employee of the institution with effect from June 16, 2026.

The development comes a day after tensions gripped the university's Sonapur campus, where students staged protests following allegations by a second-year undergraduate student that the faculty member had subjected her to inappropriate advances and misconduct. Protesters demanded immediate action against the accused and a fair investigation into the matter.

In a separate statement, the university reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive environment for all members of the campus community. It said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misconduct and will continue to support victims and witnesses while ensuring due process.

The university also announced plans to strengthen campus safety measures, including the installation of additional CCTV cameras wherever required. It reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and urged all stakeholders to maintain confidentiality of the proceedings as mandated under the law.

Police personnel were deployed on the campus on June 15 as protests intensified. Students have called for a thorough and impartial investigation and stronger safeguards to ensure the safety and security of female students on campus.