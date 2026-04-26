Assam: Doomdooma set for Rati Bihu celebration as AMSU pushes cultural preservation drive

In an effort to preserve and promote the cultural traditions of the indigenous Moran community, the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), Doomdooma unit, will organise “Rati Bihu Udyapan-2026” on April 27 at Doomdooma Town Field in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam.

The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the traditional heritage of the Moran community amid concerns over the gradual erosion of indigenous practices in a rapidly changing socio-cultural landscape.

The programme is being jointly organised by the Assam Moran Sabha, Moran Jatiya Mahila Parishad, and the All Moran Art and Craft Development Centre, along with regional committees of AMSU. Local residents of the greater Doomdooma area are also extending active support to the event.

Organisers stated that Rati Bihu, a traditional nocturnal festival, continues to serve as an important marker of Moran identity and cultural continuity.

Nobojyoti Moran, president of AMSU Doomdooma unit, said the event is intended to reconnect younger generations with their cultural roots. He noted that preserving traditional practices has become increasingly important as several indigenous customs face decline due to modernisation.

Preparations for the event are underway, with participation from cultural performers, artisans, and volunteers.

According to the schedule, the programme will begin with flag hoisting at 10 am, followed by a series of activities, including the release of a Smriti Granth and a felicitation ceremony at 5 pm.

The Rati Bihu performance is scheduled to commence at 9:30 pm, featuring traditional music, dance, and rituals associated with the Moran community.

Organisers expressed hope that the event will contribute to sustained efforts aimed at preserving Moran heritage and promoting wider awareness across Assam.