The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Sumeet Singhal completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Chhaygaon and Mirza stations on 27th June 2024.

Consequent to the inspection, he approved for operation of trains through the newly laid railway line. With the commissioning of this new section, the route on the South Bank of Brahmaputra i.e. from New Bongaigaon to Azara via Goalpara has been made operational as the double-line section.

This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freights and passenger traffic through this route. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed thus enabling better connectivity with minimal time frame.



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The stretch between Chhaygaon and Mirza is 15.558 km. The Chhaygaon - Mirza section is a part of the New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara 176 km double line project. Works are being done section-wise and commissioned part by part. Speed trial on the section along with a thorough inspection of all bridges, RUB and Signaling systems was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).



Earlier, on 28th February 2024, 8.782km section between Bamunigaon and Chhaygaon, on 17th October 2023, 25.459 km section between Dhupdhara and Bamunigaon, on03rd May 2023, 11.35 km section between Mirza and Azara and on 24th November 2022, 29.71 km section between Dudhnai and Dhupdhara was commissioned.

On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara, the northeast connectivity will get a significant boost towards transportation of both man and materials with the rest of the nation.

Far-flung areas of Meghalaya will also be highly benefit with the completion of this double-line project between New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya via Goalpara.