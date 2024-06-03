The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), Janak Kumar Garg completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line section between Barpeta Road and Pathsala stations on June 2 and 3.

The inspection aimed to ensure safety, security and operational efficiency of newly created railway infrastructure in this section which will be helpful for carrying more freights and passenger traffic through the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya route. Following this, crossing time of trains will get reduced significantly.

Work of the Barpeta Road and Pathsala section has been done as part of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km long doubling project which includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and construction of 19 new station buildings.

It may be mentioned that the stretch between Barpeta Road to Pathsala is of 21.40 km and it includes construction of 1 minor and 16 major bridges. There are 5 level crossings consisting 2 special class manned (Traffic), 1 special class & 2 “A” class manned (Engg.) level crossings in the section. The second line was commissioned along with electrification.

The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) inspected the railway bridges, track fittings, P-way assets, electronic inter-locking, relay rooms, cabin and level crossings in the section.

Meanwhile, adding to existing passenger amenities, 3-meter-wide new foot over bridges have been commissioned at Sarupeta, Guagacha and Barpeta Road stations with 2 bays and 10 bays new passenger platform sheds at Sarupeta and Barpeta roads respectively.

One ladies’ and gents’ toilet each at Guagacha and Barpeta Road stations will be constructed while 3 ladies’ and 4 gents’ toilets were constructed at Sarupeta railway station.

Additionally, 2 new station buildings were also constructed at Sarupeta & Barpeta Road stations along with proper water supply for passengers at both the stations. Heights of the platforms were increased for ease of boarding and de-boarding of passengers from trains.

Out of the total 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 91.21 km has already been commissioned.

Earlier 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni, 26.91 km section between Pathsala to Nalbari, 18.99 km section between Bijni to Sorbhog, 7.48 km section between Changsari to Agthori and 10.15 km Baihata to Changsari was commissioned on August 30, 2022, May 24, June 13, December 26, 2023 and March 20, 2024 respectively. Also 21.40 km between Barpeta Road and Pathsala was commissioned on June 3.

On completion of this entire section, the regional train connectivity will get a significant boost.