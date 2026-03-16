Assam Down Town University Founder’s Shocker: Will sack “Me too” accused Utpal Datta only if a competent faculty is found

The founder of Assam Down Town University, Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta (N.N. Dutta), has said the institution will consider removing Utpal Datta, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, only if an equally competent replacement is available.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Dr. Dutta said the university is assessing the situation after filmmaker Rosy Bora levelled allegations against Datta in a recent video that sparked widespread concern and debate.

The controversy emerged after Bora publicly shared her account of alleged inappropriate behaviour by Datta. Following her statement, a few other women also came forward publicly with similar claims of alleged misconduct, further intensifying discussions on social media and raising questions about accountability.

Datta is a film critic and currently serves as an honorary faculty member at the university. He has also had a long career with All India Radio, where he worked for several years in senior positions at stations in Guwahati, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, and Ranchi.

After his retirement a few years ago, Datta was also granted a literary pension by the state government. The decision drew criticism in some quarters, as such pensions are generally meant for writers without stable income or of advanced age. Critics had pointed out that Datta was already a central government pensioner and was reportedly around 60–61 years old when the literary pension was awarded.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Dr. Dutta said the university’s decision regarding Datta’s future association would depend on academic considerations and the availability of an equally competent faculty member.