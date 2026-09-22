Assam down town University rewards 80 researchers with Rs 67.48 lakh

Assam down town University (AdtU) honoured 80 faculty members, researchers and research scholars for their contributions to research and innovation, awarding monetary rewards totalling Rs 67,48,327 at its Eminence in Research Awards & Research Reward Ceremony 2026.

The awards recognised achievements across research publications, citations, patents, externally funded projects, scholarly books and book chapters, Q1 publications and doctoral research.

Dr Shannon B Olsson, Founder and Global Director of The Echo Network and associated with the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), delivered the inaugural lecture under the Distinguished Scientists Lecture Series held as part of the event. She also presented the research rewards to the recipients.

Dr Partha Pratim Dutta, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, received the highest individual research reward of Rs 7,23,500. He was also named Best Researcher 2026, receiving an additional Rs 50,000 along with a memento and certificate.

The Best Researcher Award recognised overall performance across publications, citations, patents, research projects and other research contributions.

Speaking at the event, AdtU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Narayan Chandra Talukdar said research remained an important part of the university's academic environment.

“These awards provide an opportunity to recognise the sustained work of our faculty members, researchers and scholars and the different ways in which they contribute to knowledge creation,” he said.

The Best Innovator Award 2026, recognising the highest number of granted patents, was presented to Dr Prasanta Pratim Bairagi, Associate Professor, Faculty of Computer Technology.

Dr Prakash Kishore Hazam, Assistant Professor (Research Faculty), Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, received the Emerging Researcher Award – Male Category, while Dr Dulumani Das, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Computer Technology, received the corresponding Female Category award.

The High Impact Factor Publication Award – Male Category went to Dr Himangshu Deka, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The female category was awarded to Dr Srijita Chakrabarti, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, for a publication with an impact factor of 10.4.

Dr Rajib Mandal, Associate Professor, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, received the Excellence in Book Chapter Publication Award. The Excellence in Book Publication Award 2026 was jointly presented to Dr Krishnakhi Choudhury, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, and Dr Dipankar Saikia, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology.

Prof Dr Saikat Sen, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, received the Highest Citation Impact Award 2026 for recording the highest number of citations during the assessment period.

Dr Prakash Kishore Hazam also received the Highest Research Grant Award 2026 for securing the highest value of externally funded research grants.

The Highest Q1 Publication Award 2026 was presented to Dr Barenya Bikash Hazarika, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Computer Technology, for the highest number and quality of Q1 publications under Clarivate.

The Best Research Scholar Award 2026 went to Pervej Alom Barbhuiya, Project Research Scientist-I, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, for research contributions as a PhD scholar, including publications, presentations and patents.

The awards covered multiple aspects of research performance, including innovation and patents, emerging research, high-impact publications, scholarly publishing, citation impact, external research funding and Q1 publications.

Each awardee received a memento and certificate, with monetary rewards provided according to the respective award categories.

The ceremony also provided a platform for AdtU to recognise researchers at different stages of their academic careers and highlight research and innovation across disciplines.

