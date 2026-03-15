Assam Down Town University to decide on "Me too" accused Utpal Datta on March 16

National Award-winning film critic Utpal Datta, currently an honorary faculty at Assam Downtown University, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct after Assamese filmmaker Rosy Borah accused him of making her uncomfortable at a private gathering earlier this year. Following Borah’s disclosure, several other women have come forward with similar accounts.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Borah alleged that the incident occurred during a wedding anniversary celebration hosted by Datta and his wife Namrata in January. She described how Datta allegedly touched her in a manner that made her uncomfortable, prompting her to move away immediately. Borah revealed she remained silent for nearly two months before going public via a social media video, citing the social standing of the accused as a reason for her initial hesitation.

On being asked whether any action or internal inquiry would be taken against Datta at the university, Assam Downtown University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar told India Today NE, “Discussion will be done with the Registrar regarding this matter on March 16.”

Datta, a prominent figure in Indian cinema criticism, has won the Best Film Critic award at the 71st National Film Awards and the Best Critic award at Assam’s state film awards. He has authored several books on cinema and was formerly the director of Guwahati’s Chalachitram Film Festival.

When contacted for comment, Datta declined to respond.