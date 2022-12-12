Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika on December 12 attended the inaugural ceremony of ‘Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award’ where the leaders ceremonially inaugurated the distribution of scooty to 862 meritorious students of HSLC 2022 examinations.

The inaugural function was held on December 12 at the premises of Naveen Chandra College, Badarpur in Karimganj district under the aegis of the state government's Pragyan Bharti Scheme.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary was the chief guest on the occasion and Guardian Minister of Karimganj district, Pijush Hazarika was the guest of Honour.

Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award was introduced to encourage girls from the state to study harder and strive for better results in the board examination. The award has a certificate and a two-wheeler vehicle. The vehicles are registered in the name of the student.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Pijust Hazarika said that the landmark initiative by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a laudable step to encourage the bright students to become self reliant and contribute immensely towards nation building in the future.