In a significant development aimed at enhancing infrastructure and safety, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the solar-powered lighting project on the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Bridge, connecting Dhala and Sadiya, on Thursday. The inauguration took place at Saikhowa Dhala in the Sadiya constituency, where the chief minister highlighted the importance of the project in filling a long-felt need for night-time visibility on the iconic bridge.

The solar-powered lighting initiative, developed under the leadership of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and the Assam Public Works (Highways) Department, is part of the government’s broader mission to bolster infrastructure in the region. The project, completed at a cost of ₹52.60 crore, includes a 10.150 km stretch of NH-115, with 9.150 km covering the main bridge and 500 meters on either side of the connecting roads. A total of 1,215 solar-powered lamps have been installed to provide illumination across the bridge.

The solar power generation facility set up for this project features 1,284 solar panels, capable of generating 700 kW of power during daylight hours. This energy will be supplied to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) during the day, while electricity will be drawn from APDCL at night to light up the bridge. A total of 483 120-watt lamps will be installed along the bridge’s length, and another 732 70-watt lamps will be positioned beneath the bridge for optimal lighting coverage.

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Speaking at the event, CM Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the project, noting that the lighting system would significantly improve safety and convenience for travelers at night. He emphasized that the solar-powered project not only highlights the state’s commitment to sustainable energy but also marks a step forward in infrastructure development in the region.

The Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Bridge, named after the legendary Assamese musician, was originally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017. Spanning the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River, it remains the longest bridge in India and plays a crucial role in connecting the remote regions of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"This solar-powered lighting initiative will address a long-standing concern for people crossing the bridge at night, making it safer and more accessible," said CM Sarma, as he underscored the government's dedication to enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.