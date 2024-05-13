Dr. Hiren Gohain, a distinguished scholar and public intellectual from Assam, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious 'Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award' for the year 2024. The award, bestowed by the 'Parag Kumar Das Sathirtha Manchar', will be presented on May 17th, recognizing Dr. Gohain's significant contributions to journalism and academia.

Born in 1939, Dr. Hiren Gohain's journey into academia and literary criticism began with his education at Cotton College, followed by graduation from Presidency College, Calcutta. He further pursued post-graduation in English literature at Delhi University before embarking on doctoral research at Cambridge University. His doctoral thesis, focusing on 'Paradise Lost and the 17th Century Crisis', was later published as 'Tradition and Paradise Lost: A Heretical View', earning acclaim for its innovative research and insights.

Returning to India, Dr. Gohain became a professor at the Department of English in Gauhati University, where he introduced the principles of Anglo-American New Criticism to the study of Assamese and Indian literature. Over the years, he evolved from an eclectic radical thinker to a Marxist scholar, integrating the ideas of critics such as György Lukács and Antonio Gramsci into Assamese literary criticism.

His literary oeuvre includes seminal works such as 'Sahityar Satya', 'Sahitya Aru Chetana', 'Biswayatan', 'Asomiya Jatiya Jibanat Mahapurushiya Paramapara', and 'Assam: A Burning Question', which delve into socio-political issues confronting Assam. Dr. Gohain's contributions extend beyond academia, as he is a regular columnist for regional and national newspapers and a contributor to journals like Economic and Political Weekly.

Notably, Dr. Gohain has been an outspoken critic of Assamese national extremism, Hindutva extremism, and socio-political issues. He vehemently opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, drawing parallels between the exclusion of Muslims from its purview and historical atrocities. He has also been critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

In addition to his scholarly pursuits, Dr. Gohain played a pivotal role in mediating peace talks between the Government of India and the Assamese insurgent group ULFA. His efforts towards conflict resolution and social justice have earned him widespread admiration and respect within and beyond Assam.

The 'Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award' serves as a fitting tribute to Dr. Hiren Gohain's lifelong dedication to scholarship, journalism, and activism, reaffirming his status as a luminary in the intellectual landscape of Assam.