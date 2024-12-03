The Indian Society of Remote Sensing (ISRS) has announced Dr. Manabendra Saharia, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, as the recipient of the prestigious Indian National Geospatial Award 2024.

The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to remote sensing and geospatial applications in the fields of the terrestrial hydrologic cycle, water resources engineering, hydrometeorology, and data-driven modeling.

The award, which includes a medal, a citation, and a monetary prize of Rs 50,000, will be presented during the inaugural session of the ISRS-ISG National Symposium & Annual Convention, scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13, 2024, in Lucknow.



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The event, themed "Remote Sensing for Sustainable Future: A Road Map Towards Viksit Bharat", is being organized by the ISRS Lucknow Chapter in collaboration with the Remote Sensing Application Centre (RSAC) and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University.

Dr. Saharia expressed his gratitude on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing: "Pleased to share that I will be receiving the Indian National Geospatial Award (INGA) 2024 by Indian Society of Remote Sensing (ISRS) on Dec 11. This recognition, primarily from the ISRO Remote Sensing community, means a lot to me because when I joined IITD, my first project was funded under the Space Technology Cell (STC). We have developed and recently transferred v1 of the Indian Land Data Assimilation System (ILDAS) to ISRO SAC."