Aroop Pathak, CEO of the Zilla Parishad in Barpeta, disclosed the draft delimitation list for the district’s Gaon Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP), and Zilla Parishads (ZP) during a press conference on Tuesday.

The event, held at the District Rural Development Authority office, provided an overview of changes in the political boundaries ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Barpeta district, comprising five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs)—Bhawanipur, Sorbhog, Mandia, Changa, Barpeta (SC), and Pakabetbari—has been reorganized into nine Anchalik Panchayats (APs).

These nine APs have further been divided into 19 Zilla Parishads (ZPs), which oversee the governance of 102 Gaon Panchayats (GPs) spread across 671 revenue villages.

This delimitation aims to balance representation and ensure fair governance ahead of the Panchayat elections. The divisions at each level—GP, AP, and ZP—are designed to accommodate population changes and geographic factors, enhancing local governance.

Following the release of the draft delimitation, public participation has been encouraged. Aroop Pathak emphasized that public hearings will be conducted at the district level, organized by LAC. Residents wishing to express concerns or provide suggestions about the new boundary divisions are invited to submit their objections, suggestions, or representations from September 18 to September 20. These submissions should be directed to the CEO of the Zilla Parishad or the Member Secretary of the District Delimitation Commission.

These public hearings aim to ensure that the delimitation process is transparent and inclusive, providing an opportunity for citizens to engage in shaping the electoral framework. The feedback collected during this period will be crucial for finalizing the electoral boundaries before the upcoming elections.



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Public hearings will be held between September 23 and September 25, with an Additional District Commissioner (ADC) presiding over the sessions for each LAC. The ADC will oversee the proceedings and ensure that the feedback gathered from the public is appropriately reviewed.

The hearings will allow local stakeholders to present their views on the delimitation process, ensuring that concerns about boundary adjustments are adequately addressed. This step is critical to maintaining transparency and ensuring that the new boundaries are representative of the population’s needs.

In addition to public feedback, the Delimitation Commission will meet with recognized political parties operating in Barpeta district. This meeting is scheduled for September 19 and will give political representatives a chance to voice their concerns or suggestions regarding the draft delimitation.

Consulting political parties is a crucial part of the delimitation process, as they represent key stakeholders in the electoral system. By engaging with the political entities, the Delimitation Commission aims to ensure that the new boundaries reflect a fair and balanced approach to governance ahead of the elections.

Once public and political feedback has been reviewed, any necessary modifications to the draft delimitation will be made on September 26. If no significant changes are required, the final delimitation notification will be issued on September 27.

On the same day, the District Delimitation Commission will release detailed information about the final boundaries for the Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishads, including the distribution of wards within each Panchayat. This will provide clarity to candidates, political parties, and voters about the divisions ahead of the elections.

The release of the draft delimitation list in Barpeta marks a significant milestone in the district’s preparation for the Panchayat elections. The reorganization of the five LACs into nine APs, 19 ZPs, and 102 GPs aims to ensure equitable representation and efficient governance at the local level. Public hearings scheduled between September 23 and 25 will offer residents the chance to contribute to the delimitation process, ensuring it reflects their needs and concerns.

By engaging both the public and political parties, the Delimitation Commission seeks to create a transparent and inclusive process. The final notification on September 27 will set the stage for the upcoming elections, establishing the new boundaries that will guide Barpeta’s local governance in the years to come.

Key Dates to Remember:

September 18-20: Public submission of suggestions, objections, or representations

September 19: Meeting with recognized political parties

September 23-25: Public hearings presided over by the Additional District Commissioner

September 26: Review and modifications, if necessary

September 27: Issuance of the final delimitation notification

This delimitation process will be pivotal in shaping the electoral landscape and ensuring that Barpeta’s Panchayat elections are conducted in a fair and representative manner.