Assam's draft electoral roll published on November 12 has recorded 2.52 crore electors, marking a net increase of 2.18 lakh names compared with the final list prepared ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the draft roll contains 2,51,76,910 electors, comprising 1,25,87,650 men, 1,25,88,939 women and 321 third-gender voters.

The final electoral roll published on February 10, following the Special Revision (SR) exercise, had recorded 2,49,58,139 electors. During that revision, more than 2.43 lakh names were removed from the draft list.

A Joint Chief Electoral Officer said that 4,12,344 electors were added during the subsequent period of continuous revision, while 1,93,573 names were deleted. This resulted in a net addition of 2,18,771 electors to the draft roll.

The Election Commission had opted for a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam instead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken in other states.

Assam became the first state in the country to undergo the SR exercise, which was necessitated by the special provisions relating to citizenship in the state.