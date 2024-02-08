The draft electoral rolls for Krishnagiri district were released by the District Commissioner (DC) of Bajali, Mridul Kumar Das on February 8.

The final electors' roll for the special summary revision was released, covering two constituencies: 26 No Bajali and No 21 Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency.

As per the draft, in Bhawanipur, out of a total of 209,493 electors, 105,557 were male, 103,931 were female, including 5 third genders. In the Bajali constituency, out of 161,432 electors, there were 81,182 male electors, 80,249 female electors, and 1 third gender.

The final electoral roll reflects an overall increase of 2,809 (0.76%) electors. The gender ratio stands at 987 against 1000 male electors, slightly higher than the population gender ratio in the election district (976). The Elector-population ratio is 595 against a projected population of 622,680 for the year 2024. The electoral roll boasts 100% photo coverage and 100% EPIC (Electors' Photo Identity Card) coverage.

The finalized electoral roll will be available for public inspection at the District Election Officer's office, Bajali, respective ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) offices, designated polling stations, and with the concerned BLOs (Booth Level Officers).

Additionally, it will be accessible on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and the district website of Bajali District. The District Election Officer urges the public to review the final electoral roll and ensure the inclusion of their names in the voter list.