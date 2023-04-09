The construction of a drainage network in Guwahati and Hatigaon areas has caused chaos and untidiness in the city. However, a new incident has raised concerns about the safety and hygiene of the construction process.

Residents have alleged that the contractors are using dirty water to mix cement with sand, raising concerns about the quality and durability of the drainage network. The incident occurred on Ajanta Path road linking Beltola Survey to Hatigaon Chariali, where the drain water, which consists of waste coming out of households, is being used to mix sand and cement.

Local residents claim that this practice is unacceptable, as the dirty water is not fit for use in the construction process. The contractors are using drainage water to cut costs and expedite the work, compromising the safety and durability of the drainage network.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, a civil engineer based out of Guwahati emphasized the importance of using clean water in the construction process. He said that the contactors are using drainage water to avoid cost-cutting, which is not acceptable when it comes to public work. He further added that the use of dirty and unhygienic water can compromise the durability of the drainage network.

According to a civil engineer, Amar Jyoti Pathak, using dirty water in the construction process will not last long, whereas clean water can make it last for up to ten years. He emphasized the importance of using clean water in the construction process and the need for the contractors to ensure that clean and hygienic water is used in the construction process.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, a GMC official said that GMC water is used for drinking purposes only, and it is not used for construction purposes. However, in some cases, GMC provides water for construction, but for the drainage network construction, the GMC water has not been used, and it is entirely the responsibility of the contractor and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Bidur Borgoyari, EE, Division, stressed that clean and hygienic water should be used for construction purposes, and action should be taken against the contractor who is using dirty and muddy water. He further added that the use of dirty water in the construction process can have serious issues in the infrastructure longevity and must be addressed immediately.

The use of dirty water in the construction of the drainage network in Guwahati has raised serious concerns among the residents. It is the responsibility of the contractors and the PWD to ensure that clean and hygienic water is used in the construction process to avoid compromising the safety and durability of the drainage network.