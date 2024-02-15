A major jailbreak unfolded on Thursday morning when an inmate escaped from Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, making a mockery of Dhubri law enforcement officers.

Speaking with India Today NE, the district jail superintendent of Dhubri, Prashanta Rajbongshi, confirmed that Goljar Uddin Ahmed alias Raju was admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on February 6, due to health sickness.

Goljar alias Raju was sentenced to ten years of hard labour with a fine of one lakh in Dhubri district Jail.



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On February 15, Goljar, also known as Raju, absconded from Dhubri Medical College and Hospital by exploiting the negligence of police officers who were on duty, causing panic in the community.

On January 3, 2023, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri, Syed Burhanur Rahman's court found the two brothers Goljar Uddin Ahmed alias Raju and Gafur Uddin Ahmed alias Rakesh, both residents of Ward No. 13, IG Road, Dhubri, guilty under section 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and sentenced both of them to ten years of hard labour with a fine of one lakh each.

It is to be mentioned here that the Dhubri district, which shares a border with Bangladesh, has been notorious for the rampant drug trade and consumption, posing a serious threat to public health and security.