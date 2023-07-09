In a horrific accident reported in Assam’s Rangia, a speeding truck hit a stationary truck during the early hours of July 9, morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at the Rangia Highway Chowk. Both the vehicles faced severe damages due to the impact of the collision. The driver of the stationary truck sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The trucks involved in the road accident have been identified as number plates MH-15-EG-7213 and RJ-11-GC-2547.

Local authorities and emergency services reached the accident site to manage the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Earlier, a student of Dibrugarh University was killed and four others were injured in a major accident that took place at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on July 8 morning.

The accident took place in the wee hours of July 8, when a Swift car collided with a dumper truck with massive intensity.

The accident claimed one life while leaving four others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Luku Sharma, a student of Dibrugarh University.

Also read : Assam: Major accident claims life of Dibrugarh University student; 4 others injured