Assam: Driver killed after vehicle falls into excavated pit at Palashbari industrial unit

A driver was killed after the vehicle he was operating reportedly plunged into an excavated pit and overturned inside an industrial unit in Assam’s Palashbari on Monday, August 24 night. The deceased has been identified as Gautam Das.

The accident reportedly occurred on the premises of Century Ply, where an excavation had been carried out earlier in the day. According to preliminary information, Das was on night duty and was allegedly unaware that a pit had been dug in the area.

The vehicle subsequently entered the excavated portion, fell into the pit and overturned. Das was trapped beneath the overturned vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He died at the spot, according to initial reports.

The incident led to tension outside the industrial establishment, with people gathering at the site following the accident.

Palashbari Police reached the premises and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. Police are also examining how the vehicle entered the excavated area and whether adequate safety measures or warnings were in place following the excavation.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.