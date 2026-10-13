Assam: Driver seriously injured after vehicle rams into stationary truck on NH-37

A driver was seriously injured after the Tata Ace vehicle he was driving rammed into the rear of a stationary goods truck on National Highway 37 at Kachamari in Assam’s Demow on Monday, October 12 night.

The injured driver has been identified as Ruben Karuwa, a resident of Sepon. The accident occurred when the Tata Ace, bearing registration number AS04BC8902, was travelling from Demow towards Sepon at high speed and collided with the rear of a goods truck bearing registration number WB57D3157.

The truck, which was headed towards Dibrugarh, was reportedly parked on the highway when the collision took place.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the Tata Ace, trapping Karuwa inside the mangled vehicle. Demow police reached the accident site after receiving information and, with the assistance of local residents, rescued the injured driver.

Arrangements were subsequently made to shift him to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

According to reports, Karuwa was returning to his home in Sepon after driving the vehicle from a Durga Puja pandal under construction in Demow town when the accident occurred.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the collision were not immediately available.