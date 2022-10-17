A driver deployed at Tarabari Police Station in Assam's Barpeta district on October 17 was arrested for posing a picture with a rifle and uploading it on social media handles.

The driver identified as Lachit Bayan attached to Tarabari police station in Barpeta district was arrested for wearing a police uniform and posing a picture with a gun on his Facebook handle which could also tarnish the image of the police in the state.

On the other hand, a reserve closed has also been directed to the officer-in-charge of Tarabari police station, Rajiv Neog.

Meanwhile, the accused driver Lachit Bayan has been produced in front of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) for further course of action.

More details awaited.