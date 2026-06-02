Assam drivers’ associations announce June 10 protest over fare structure and working conditions

The Assam State Drivers’ Association and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Association have announced a protest programme on June 10, pressing for a revision of fare structures and addressing issues affecting the livelihood of drivers in the state.

As part of the agitation, members of the two organisations will stage a protest in front of the office of the Transport Commissioner. The associations stated that the protest has been planned after repeated representations to the government and concerned authorities allegedly failed to yield any concrete outcome.

According to the drivers’ bodies, memorandums highlighting their demands have been submitted on several occasions to the Transport Department, district administration and other authorities. However, they claimed that no effective response or corrective action has been taken so far.

A major concern raised by the associations relates to the growing gap between operational costs and earnings. They pointed to the continued rise in petrol and diesel prices while alleging that fare rates in the online cab sector have steadily declined over the years.

The associations stated that the reduction in per-kilometre earnings has significantly affected the financial viability of drivers. According to their estimates, the average earning rate, which was around Rs 25 per kilometre in previous years, has fallen to nearly Rs 8 per kilometre during the 2025–26 period.

They argued that the declining fare structure, coupled with increasing fuel and maintenance expenses, has placed considerable economic pressure on drivers and their families.

The associations said hundreds of online cab drivers from different parts of the state are expected to participate in the June 10 protest to press for their demands and seek policy measures aimed at improving working conditions and ensuring sustainable earnings for drivers.