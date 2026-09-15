Assam Drivers’ Union to offer cabs at minimum fares for Zubeen Garg memorial on September 19

The Assam State Drivers’ Union has announced a special transport arrangement for people attending the memorial programme for singer Zubeen Garg at Zubeen Kshetra on September 19, with registered drivers set to offer cab services at minimum fares.

Under the initiative, members of the Assam Commercial Drivers’ Association and other registered drivers will provide transport services to visitors travelling to the venue on the day of the programme.

The drivers’ union said the arrangement was being organised as a mark of respect to Zubeen Garg and to facilitate the movement of people expected to gather at Zubeen Kshetra to pay their respects to the late singer.

The initiative is also aimed at assisting mourners and other visitors who may face difficulties in reaching the venue amid the expected gathering for the memorial programme.

The union has appealed to people planning to attend the event to avail themselves of the cab services being provided by its members while travelling to Zubeen Kshetra on September 19.