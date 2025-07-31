Assam drought situation improving; final decision after August 15: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the drought-like conditions reported in five western districts of the state are showing signs of improvement, and a final decision on officially declaring a drought will be taken only after August 15.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma stated that only 48 revenue blocks across the affected districts are currently facing drought-like conditions. “Most areas have witnessed improvement, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast good rainfall from August 1 to 10. Hence, we will assess the situation and take a call after August 15,” he said.



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Sarma also emphasised that the IMD has indicated a positive trend in rainfall and advised the state to wait until mid-August for a clearer picture. “The situation is changing fast. IMD has asked us to hold off any final declaration till the first half of August is over,” he added.

For an official drought declaration, the state must compile satellite data along with rainfall records from the IMD to submit to the central government.

Following the cabinet meeting on July 18, Sarma had revealed that five districts in western Assam were experiencing a significant rainfall deficit. According to combined data from the IMD and the Central Ground Water Board, these districts have recorded a 40% shortfall in rainfall.