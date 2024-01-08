To ensure effective implementation of government development projects, a delegation from the Assam Legislative Assembly's Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSC) visited Dhubri on Monday. The team, led by MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar, aimed to assess the status and progress of various development initiatives across the district.

Accompanying Laskar were fellow MLAs Khalil Uddin Majumdar and Nizanur Rahman, forming a trio representing the DRSC. The delegation also included Rajdeep Bhattacharyya, the joint secretary of the Assam government, and Pallab Majumdar, the development commissioner of Dhubri district.

Upon their arrival in Dhubri, the legislators immediately engaged with the heads of several government departments. The purpose of these discussions was to gain insights into the ongoing development projects and identify areas that may require attention or additional resources.

The team's itinerary included visits to key locations, such as the Women's Residential School at Kachokhana, the under-construction Golakganj Stadium, the Law College at Gutipara, and the closed Mine And Minerals Mahal at Tokrabanda in the Bilasipara subdivision. Additionally, the delegation diligently reviewed a range of other activities crucial to the district's development landscape.

It is worth noting that the DRSC team, although led by MLA Zakir Hussain Laskar, was incomplete without the presence of some other notable MLAs, including Lawerence Islari, Durgadas Boro, and Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, the chairman of the DRSC committee.