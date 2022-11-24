A shocking incident took place at a rehabilitation centre in Old Amolapatti in the Golaghat district on November 24.

Notably, eight drug addicts undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation centre have tactfully escaped from the centre.

Eight of the 25 youths, who were undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation centre called Blessing Care Foundation, managed to escape after breaking the grill of the ventilator.

Meanwhile, when a caretaker at the rehabilitation centre tried to stop them, he was attacked with a pen and escaped.

The absconding youths have been identified as Ankur Gogoi, Samiran Shaym, Vinod Thakur, Vikash Basfar, Partha Pegu, Champak Bora, Hemant Mech and Amrit Chetri.

All those who are absconding are from Golaghat and Jorhat districts, the authorities at the rehabilitation centre said.

The youths are suspected to have fled the way due to excessive drug addiction.

On the other hand, authorities at the rehabilitation centre have already reported the matter to the police and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in November, a large quantity of Opium was seized in a narcotics control bureau operation at Rangajan in Golaghat.

The NCB team also arrested three suppliers along with the Opium that was cleverly concealed inside the seat of a luxury vehicle.

The detainees are Gurdeep Mann, Babu Singh and Balraj Singh, however, four are still absconding.

The Swift VXI vehicle number AS01-AD-8182 was on its way to Numaligarh from Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district when a team of Narcotics Control Bureau from Guwahati blocked and raided.

During the search, the raiding team managed to seize about one kilogram of opium hidden under the seat of the vehicle.