Police arrested two suspected drug dealers during a nighttime operation in Sonapur, Assam recovering 12 grams of heroin along with cash and other items.

Vicky Lyngdoh and Ricky Kharsyntiew, both 24 years old, were taken into custody by the Sonapur Police Station team. Officers discovered the heroin sealed in a box during the arrest.

Additional items seized during the operation included a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and Rs 13,140 in cash, which authorities believe may be linked to drug sales.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region. Both suspects are now in police custody as the investigation continues.