Margherita: On tuesday, Margherita Police Station officer in charge Someswar Konwar and his group arrests two notorious drugs vendor known as Deepak Mandal and Jayprakash Mandal.

Both of the drug dealers were found in their houses located in Changlang Tiniali of ward No 10 Margherita. As per the sources, 23 grams of suspected heroin have been recovered in the place.

Changlang Tiniali ward Number 10 of Margherita town has also been considered as a hot bed for drugs and other intoxicants trade as the place also shares its border with Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh which is only a few kilometers away from this place.

Notably Changlang Tiniali ward number 10 has in various tycoon drugs seller and within few days they have earned a gigantic cash through drugs, said a neighborhood inhabitant of Changlang Tiniali in condition of secrecy.

"We might proceed our operation against unlawful drugs exchange at Margherita Sub division and no one will be sphere", said

Margherita Sub Divisional Police officer Partho Pratim Das(IPS).

A case beneath NDPS Act has been enrolled at Margherita Police Station and the duo drugs vendor has been send to legal custody till filling of this report, he added.