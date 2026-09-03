Assam: Drug inspector couple dismissed from service over bribery, disproportionate assets cases

A husband-wife duo working as drug inspectors in Assam have been dismissed from government service following corruption-related cases against them.

Tejendra Saikia, who was serving as a drug inspector in Jorhat, was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in 2024 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

His wife, Jahnavi Kalita, was serving as a drug inspector in Sivasagar. A case relating to possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income was registered against her.

The vigilance team had arrested both officials in separate corruption-related cases. Following the proceedings, the Assam government has now dismissed the husband and wife from service.