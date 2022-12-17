Nagaon District and Session Court on December 17 sentenced drug mafia Habul Ali to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing of drugs worth Rs 2.5 million.

The Court found Habul Ali guilty under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

On December 6, 2022, Habul Ali was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2.5 million.

Earlier, on March 2022, The Nagaon District and Session Court sentenced a woman to lifetime imprisonment for killing her husband. Marjina Khatun of No 2 Borghuli under Samaguri PS was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband.

Sources claimed that the body of her husband, Taher Ali was found inside a bag tied under a bed in their bedroom following which the second wife of Taher Ali filed a case in this regard in Samaguri PS in 2013.