Barpeta Police arrested a notorious drug mafia, identified as Inzamamul Ali along with huge quantities of drugs on Monday, April 29.

The drug dealer was apprehended in front of the wholesale vegetable market located on Barpeta Road.

The arrested mafia has been identified as a resident of Kaziamati in Baksa district and the son of Kurban Ali.

While initially nine containers of drugs were seized from the youth, another incident came to light after the investigation wherein the Barpeta police seized a soap case full of drugs and several empty containers from a room of Kalam Hotel in Barpeta Road.

The accused identified himself as a vegetable dealer and had been living as a tenant at Kalam Hotel for a long time.

A scooter, seven mobile phones and cash were seized from the suspect along with a large quantity of drugs during the search operation.