A drug mafia identified as Abdul Ali alias Abul Hussain was injured in police firing in Lumding, while he attempted to attack the police on February 22.

The bullet hit the knee of Abul Ali's left leg and later was admitted to Lumding Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a policeman was also injured in the attack by the drug mafia.

Earlier in 2023, Assam Police fired at a notorious drug mafia who attempted to flee by snatching a rifle from a constable in Morigaon district, said sources.



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According to preliminary reports, a team of Special Task Force led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP (HQ) Kamrup seized a Honda City vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 BL 2211, carrying a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs. 16 crore at Sonapur Tollgate at around 2 am on Wednesday. They apprehended one notorious drug mafia in connection with the seizure.

Upon questioning it was found that the mafia identified as Mafizul Haque had earlier planned to deliver the contraband in Changsari, Assam but later changed the plan and was heading towards Sonapur where he was finally nabbed along with the consignment.

During the operation, Mofizul snatched an AK47 rifle from a constable present at the site and shot at him in an attempt to flee from the police. The police then had to resort to firing at him.