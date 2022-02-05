MARGHERITA: A team of police led Partho Pratim Das(IPS) Sub Divisional police officer Margherita and Someswar Konwar Margherita police station officer in charge on the holy day of Saraswati puja during afternoon hours nabbed one notorious drugs peddler from APO Colony under Margherita police station of Tinsukia District.

Partho Pratim Das(IPS) Margherita Sub divisional police officer said that the nabbed drugs peddler Deepjyoti Nath is a Auto Rickshaw driver and was involved in drugs peddling since many years

and from his home he was smoothly running the illegal business.

“We found 41.22 grams heroine from his house which its market value is approximately Rs 2 Lakhs,” said Partho Pratim Das.

A case has been registered at Margherita police station and Deepjyoti Nath has been send to judicial custody till filling of this report.