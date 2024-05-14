In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested Nizam Uddin in Palahjuri village under Moirabari police station in Morigaon district. Nizam Uddin, a repeat offender, was found in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Morigaon police detectives, in collaboration with Moirabari police, apprehended Nizam Uddin. The police seized two soap boxes and six containers filled with drugs from him.

This arrest marks another chapter in Uddin's long history of involvement in drug trafficking. He had previously been incarcerated for similar offenses but had resumed his illegal activities after being released from jail.