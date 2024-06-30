In a significant crackdown, police surveillance operations and raids at a residence under the jurisdiction of the Gauripur Police station in the Dhubri district led to the arrest of one in connection with it.

The accused Ashraful Hoque, son of Md. Nausad Ali, a resident of Uttar Raipur Part I, under Golakganj police station, has been apprehended on the PWD Road at Uttar Raipur, Part III and the operation was led by Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi along with SI (P) Biswajit Saikia, SI (P) Adeep Kumar Baruah and team and 7 numbers of containers, weighing 7.56 gms containing narcotic drugs, believed to be Brown Sugar have been recovered and seized accordingly, in presence of witnesses.

Ashraful Hoque’s activities have been flagged as detrimental to public safety and health. The ongoing investigations and legal actions are pivotal in curtailing his alleged involvement in the narcotic drug business and restoring safety in the Dhubri district.

Information received from police authorities indicates that Ashraful Hoque is under investigation and has been apprehended for his involvement in the narcotics trade, details regarding his charges under the NDPS Act would be crucial.