In a significant breakthrough against the rampant drug trade, Assam police successfully apprehended a drug peddler with a substantial quantity of heroin in Nagaon district on Tuesday night. Acting on precise intelligence, a team of Nagaon police intercepted a bus near the Kathiatoli police outpost, leading to the arrest. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found in possession of 576 grams of heroin concealed within 46 soap boxes.

This operation comes amidst intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking in the region. Earlier on the same day, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a targeted raid at Railway Gate No. 3, Fancy Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station. The raid resulted in the arrest of two habitual women drug peddlers, identified as Musstt. Alimon Begum (26 years old) and Musstt. Sukurjan Begum (23 years old).

During the raid, the STF seized 70 vials suspected to contain heroin, weighing a total of 94 grams. Additionally, authorities confiscated two mobile phones, five empty vials, and a sum of Rs. 830 in cash from the apprehended individuals.

The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies have sent a strong message against the illegal drug trade, emphasizing the commitment to maintain law and order in the region. The arrested individuals are expected to face legal proceedings as authorities continue their crackdown on drug-related activities.

The Assam police have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety and security of the community.