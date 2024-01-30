In a dramatic turn of events, a drug peddler who was arrested on Monday, January 29, managed to escape from police custody in Dhubri, Assam.

As per sources, the police conducted a raid in Dhubri town during which one notorious drug peddler Siddique Ali was nabbed. The raid conducted by a team of police at AMCo Road Bazar police station took the drug peddler into their custody.

While being brought to the police station, the drug peddler was able to fool the cops and made a dramatic escape.

The police have launched a search operation to nab the drug peddler.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that an arrested person managed to flee from police custody in Dhubri

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