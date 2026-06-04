Assam: Drug peddler held with heroin during anti-narcotics operation in Kamrup

Police apprehended an alleged drug peddler and seized suspected heroin during a raid conducted at 3 No. Tupamari under Nagarbera Police Station in Assam's Kamrup district on June 4.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Champak Kalita, In-Charge of Tupamari Police Outpost, following specific source-based information regarding suspected drug trafficking activities in the area.

According to police, the team reached 3 No. Tupamari and noticed a suspicious individual who attempted to flee upon spotting the police personnel. Following a brief chase, the suspect was intercepted and apprehended near the office of the 3 No. Tupamari Panchayat.

The accused was identified as Md. Hurmuz Ali (45), a resident of 3 No. Tupamari under the jurisdiction of Nagarbera Police Station.

During a search operation, police recovered 26 plastic vials containing suspected heroin from his possession. The seized contraband weighed approximately 55 grams, including the weight of the containers, and 24 grams excluding the containers.

Police stated that the suspected narcotic substance was seized in accordance with legal procedures and in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been initiated in connection with the seizure, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the contraband.