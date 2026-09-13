Assam: Drug peddler held with heroin worth Rs 56.91 lakh in Changlang’s Bordumsa

In a major operation against illegal drug trafficking, a joint team of 20 Assam Rifles and Bordumsa Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized 75.89 grams of Heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth around Rs 56.91 lakh, from the Lalung area of Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a suspected drug peddler allegedly involved in supplying narcotic substances to anti-national elements, the joint team launched a coordinated operation in the area.

During the operation, security personnel apprehended Jadu Singpho (50), a resident of Lalung, Bordumsa. The team recovered 75.89 grams of Heroin No. 4 concealed in six soap cases, along with a mobile phone and Rs 2,67,790 in cash.

The apprehended individual, along with the seized narcotics, cash and other items, was subsequently handed over to Bordumsa Police Station for further investigation and interrogation.

The operation highlights the continued efforts of Assam Rifles and the civil police to curb the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances and disrupt drug networks operating in the region.