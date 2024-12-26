In a continued effort to combat the drug menace, Goalpara police arrested a drug peddler from Mornoi during a search operation on December 26.



Rafiqul Islam, a drug supplier, was apprehended with a large quantity of narcotic tablets from in his possession.



The police seized 1,450 narcotic tablets along with Rs 60,710 in cash from the arrested individual. The operation, aimed at curbing the drug trade in the region, has sent a strong message to those involved in illicit activities. Authorities continue to intensify their efforts in the fight against drug trafficking in Goalpara.





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