A drug peddler has been injured after he was shot at while allegedly trying to escape from police in Assam’s Kakopathar under Tinsukia district.

The drug peddler has been identified as Jintu Moran.

Jintu was trying to escape from the police when the officials shot him in the leg.

Soon after that Jintu was rushed to the hospital. Tinsukia district police administration deputy superintendent, Hiranya Bora has reached the spot.

During the operation, the police seized the suspected drugs from the smuggler.

The state government has been taking several steps on the national as well as international front to contain drug trafficking in the country. With the combined efforts of the government as well as the security agencies of the country, lot many drug traffickers and drug peddlers have been arrested with the seizure of illicit drugs, and psychotropic substances worth crores.

The Northeast region though has a larger share of the entire illicit drug trade, yet comparing the Pan India numbers, Uttar Pradesh takes away the big piece of the pie with 327,420.562 kgs of drugs seized in the year 2020.

The Assam Government which has been strategically working with the state security agencies to eradicate the illicit drug trade from the state has been successful in cracking down on multiple drug dens across the region.