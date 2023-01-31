A suspected drug peddler was injured in an encounter by police in the Nagaon district of Assam, an official said on Tuesday, January 31.

The injured accused was admitted to Nagaon Civil Hospital with bullet injuries on one of his legs.

According to the official, the accused identified as Sharif Uddin hails from Nahargaon, Dokoba.

Police reportedly opened fire after the accused tried to escape. On the other, police have also arrested another youth named Swajan in connection with drug peddling.

Also Read: Assam: 88 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 crore seized by Karimganj Police, one drug peddler held

On the otherhand, in a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in the state, Karimganj Police seized 88 kgs of Yaba tablets from Nischintapur in the Bagargul area of Karimganj district on January 17.

Probably the biggest seizure in Assam to date, a team of Karimganj police intercepted one Alto bearing registration number AS-10A-6487 and seized a huge amount of drugs from the vehicle.

Police arrested one drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin in connection with the seizure.

Home guards Anupam Singha and Jasim Uddin managed to seize the drugs and inform the police following a Naka check.

It is estimated that the value of the drugs is more than Rs 40 crore in the international market.

Further investigation is on to find any further linkages to the seizure.