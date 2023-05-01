Assam Police on April 30 night shot a drug peddler in Nagaon's Rupohihat of the state and recovered 75 cases containing drugs from him.

As per the police, the drug peddler has been identified as Ramizul Islam, who was involved in drug trafficking for a long time.

After the firing, he was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In October last year, a 36-year-old drug peddler was shot dead by police in Assam's Tisnukia district.

He was identified as Vinod Maran, who was shot dead in Chengapathar of the Tinsukia district.

Police had also recovered a few objectionable materials and a mobile phone.

In a similar incident, a drug peddler was also shot by the Guwahati police on July 5, 2021.

As per reports, the firing took place when the peddler, identified as Arun Jadav, was taking police to one of his fellow peddler's houses.

However, he tried to flee from the clutches of the police but police stopped him after they opened fire on him.

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