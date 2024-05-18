In a joint operation, the special branch of Morigaon police and Veluguri police arrested a drug peddler in Datialbori, Moirabari. The suspect, identified as Motiur Rahman of Datialbori village, was found in possession of 40 drug-laden containers, a mobile phone, and a bike.

The arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat the drug trade in the region. Motiur Rahman, previously jailed for his involvement in drug-related activities, was apprehended following a coordinated operation between the two police branches.

Authorities are hopeful that this arrest will lead to further breakthroughs in dismantling the local drug network. The police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and have urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.