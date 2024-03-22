A static surveillance team confiscated 125.6 grams of drugs from a vehicle on the Morigaon-Jagiroad road, under the jurisdiction of Jagiroad police station in the Jagiroad assembly constituency, Morigaon, late last night (March 21).

The operation, led by Tapan Kumar Nath, took place around 4.30 a.m. when the team intercepted an Alto car, registration number AS 02 N 3157, en route to Jagiroad railway station from Nagaon.

The drugs, concealed in a soapbox, were seized with assistance from the police.

Three individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident, and investigations are ongoing.