Widespread allegations of an unchecked drug trade in Margherita, a town in Assam’s Tinsukia district, have led to growing pressure on local authorities to act. Reports point to the open sale of illegal substances such as opium and cannabis in multiple parts of the town for years, with minimal intervention from law enforcement.

Local community leaders and the Margherita Regional Student Union (MRSU) have accused the Margherita Co-District Administration and the police of inaction. They claim that despite repeated complaints and public protests, the drug trade has continued, putting the future of the town’s youth at risk.

Sources identify key hotspots for the illegal activity, including Ledo, Maulang village, Tirap Colliery, Bargolai, Bashbari, and several tea garden areas. Names of individuals allegedly involved—such as Kouti Khan, Ratan Das, Bablu Ali, and others—have surfaced in connection with drug distribution networks. In areas like Bargolai and Hamukjaan, several youths have reportedly become active in the drug trade, raising concerns about a growing local market and increasing youth involvement.

MRSU president Abhishek Baruah and general secretary Mriganka Chutia have publicly criticized law enforcement agencies, specifically questioning the roles of Ledo Police Outpost in-charge Jyotish Phukan and Margherita Police Station officer-in-charge Pratap Gogoi. They argue that only low-level offenders are being arrested, while those running larger operations remain untouched.

The student union has warned of intensified protests if decisive action is not taken soon. “We cannot stand by while our youth are led toward destruction,” said Chutia. The organisation is demanding a full-scale crackdown on the drug trade and greater accountability from local police and administrative officials.

Residents have echoed these concerns, stating that Margherita’s reputation and the well-being of its younger generation are on the line. Known for its scenic beauty and cultural diversity, the town now faces a challenge that threatens to overshadow its potential.