Assam: Drugs, firearm and live ammunition seized in Jagun; Arunachal man arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Lekhapani and Jagun Police seized suspected narcotics, a firearm and live ammunition from an alleged drug trafficker in Assam's Tinsukia district and arrested one person from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Natong Kamcha, is a resident of Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. He was apprehended while allegedly transporting the contraband from Nampong into Assam.

According to police, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. During the search, officers recovered a pistol, 15 rounds of live ammunition, four soap cases containing suspected narcotic substances, and two mobile phones from the accused's possession.

Police suspect that Kamcha had allegedly been involved in smuggling narcotics from Arunachal Pradesh into Assam on previous occasions. Investigators are also verifying information regarding his alleged past association with the banned insurgent outfit NSCN (IM).

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized drugs and to determine whether the accused is linked to a wider drug trafficking network.