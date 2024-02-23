Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X on February 23 to announce a significant drug seizure in Cachar, valued at a staggering Rs 24 crore. Applauding the efforts of the Assam Police, Sarma revealed that a successful operation conducted by the Cachar Police in the early hours of the day led to the apprehension of a suspect in Dholai.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar Police intercepted the suspect and discovered 30 soap boxes and 4 leather bags containing approximately 4.765 kilograms of suspected heroin in his possession. The illicit substances were believed to be transported from a neighboring state.

Expressing his appreciation, Chief Minister Sarma commended the diligent work of the Assam Police, stating, "Well done @assampolice."

This recent bust comes on the heels of a series of successful operations against drug trafficking in the region. On February 22, Assam Rifles seized 39 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 27.30 lakhs in the general area of Kalain, Cachar District. Acting on reliable information, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Kalain PS resulted in the apprehension of a drug peddler along with an auto and an iPhone.

Furthermore, on February 20, the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) collaborated with the Excise and Narcotics Anti Narcotics Squad in Aizawl to seize five soap cases containing 60 grams of heroin valued at Rs 42,00,000. This operation, conducted in the general area of Zotlang YMA roadside, resulted in the arrest of one individual.