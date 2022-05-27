GUWAHATI: In a war against drug menace, Webster Groves Police Department (WGPD) Special squad and Gorchuk Police have nabbed a drugs peddler from ISBT in Guwahati early morning today.

A total of 5 packets of drugs worth lakhs of rupees were seized from the possession.

Wahidur Rahman, a Golaghat native, has been identified as the peddler.

It need mention that since the Assam government initiated a drug war in the state, Assam police had confiscated drugs worth more than Rs 548.53 crore. State police have registered 2,834 charges under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act under the current BJP-led government, and detained more than 4,838 drug traffickers.